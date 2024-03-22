Lakhimpur: World Poetry Day celebrated at Panigaon Om Prakash Dinodia (OPD) College

LAKHIMPUR: Panigaon Om Prakash Dinodia (OPD) College celebrated the World Poetry Day on Thursday in a befitting manner following the call of UNESCO which observes the event every year on March 21 with the aim of supporting linguistic diversity through poetic expression and increasing the opportunity for endangered languages to be heard. The purpose of the event is to promote the reading, writing, publishing, and teaching of poetry to give fresh recognition and impetus to national, regional and international poetry movements. This year the theme of the event is “Standing on the Shoulders of Giants”, which aims to highlight the iconic writers of the past whose trailblazing work enlarged the footprint of poetry across cultures. To celebrate the event, OPD College organized a poetry recitation programme at the digital classroom under the auspices of Literary and Drama Club of the college. The programme was held under the management of Dr. Rakhi Deudhai Phukan, the coordinator of the Literary and Drama Club, in association with the Department of Assamese and Internal Quality Assessment Cell. Vice Principal of the college, Meena Lahon delivered the welcome address. She also explained the significance of the World Poetry Day and encouraged the students for the practice of writing poetry. IQAC Coordinator Babul Barhoi, Professor at the Department of English, delivered an analytical lecture on the World Poetry Day and importance of poetry as a literary genre. Priyanka Bhorali, Assistant Professor at the Department of English also delivered lecture on the occasion in addition to reciting a poem. More than twenty students recited poems in the programme, wherein the academic staff, students of the college were present.

Also Read: New District Information and Public Relation Officer (DIPRO) of Sonitpur Ankita Gogoi, takes charge

Also Watch: