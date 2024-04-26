Career counselling programme held at Lakhimpur Commerce College

LAKHIMPUR: A career counselling meet was held at Lakhimpur Commerce College on Tuesday. The meet was organised by the Internal Quality Assessment Cell (IQAC) of the college in association with Royal Global University, Guwahati in connection with the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between the two institutes on December 12, 2023. Dr. Dadul Rajkonwar, IQAC coordinator of the college, moderated the programme. The Principal Dr. Lohit Hazarika presided over the programme in which Dr. Deluwar Hoque, Associate Professor, Department of Economics at Royal Global University spoke about the various subjects and facilities available the university.

Dr. Indrajit Dutta, Associate Professor, Department of Tourism, at Royal Global University discussed various topics related to projects and research in connection with the new education policy and advised ways to prepare for competitive examinations. He discussed various employment opportunities and sources for the students. He also said that Lakhimpur Commerce College can organise a student exchange programme and a faculty exchange programme in association with Royal Global University. Tina Bonia, an Assistant Professor of the university Lakhimpur Commerce College Vice Principal, Sazzad Hussain and the faculties of the college also attended the programme. At the end, the principal, Dr. Lohit Hazarika in his president’s address encouraged the students with an inspirational words.

