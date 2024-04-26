Election campaigning comes to an end in Nagaon parliamentary constituency

NAGAON: The election campaigns for Nagaon parliamentary constituency in the second phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha polls scheduled to be held on April 26, came to an end on Wednesday evening.

A total of 13 candidates including BJP candidate Suresh Bora, Congress candidate Pradyut Bordoloi and AIUDF candidate Aminul Islam, are in the fray this time in Nagaon parliamentary constituency and over 17 lakhs voters from eight assembly constituencies under Nagaon as well as Morigaon election districts, will decide the fate of those candidates here.

It was reportedly found this time that the ruling BJP, the opposition Congress alliance as well as AIUDF parties separately intensified massive election campaigns mostly in minority dominated areas this time, instead of the indigenous Hindu dominated areas in the parliamentary constituency, ensuring as the fate of the candidates will apparently depend upon the minority Muslim voters due to delimitation.

As per delimitation structure, over 58 percent minority voters will exercise their franchise this time in the constituency and hence, the ruling BJP, opposition Congress, the AIUDF parties and other indipendent candidates also intensified their election campaigns mostly in the minority dominated areas and tried its best level to woo the heart of the minority voters. Even Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma who once openly rejected the votes of minority people, changed his political strategy and asked minority Muslims to vote for BJP candidate Suresh Bora instead of Congress or AIUDF candidates showering one after another electoral promises to the minority voters.

Similarly, the opposition Congress candidate Pradyut Bordoloi also intensively conducted election campaigns mostly in minority dominated areas instead of indigenous Hindu dominated areas except a massive roadshow this afternoon here in Nagaon town. The opposition Congress took out a massive roadshow today afternoon in which several thousands workers from Congress as well as its allies parties showcased its base and strength in the constituency and asked for vote to Congress candidate Pradyut Bordoloi.

Similarly, the ruling BJP led by Minister Pijush Hazarika also took out a massive election rally across the Nagaon town earlier on Tuesday evening, marking its strength and roots dip in the heart of the voters here. Significantly, no election campaigns have been registered from AIUDF party in the town except only a series of election campaigns mostly in the minority dominated areas.

