Nagaon: District-level coordination, orientation meet held for Assam School Shakeout 2025 Preparedness

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Nagaon, organized a district-level coordination and orientation meeting for the Great Assam School Shakeout Programme 2025 at the Conference Hall of Nagaon Zilla Parishad on Friday. The meeting was conducted in two sessions. The first session was held with Circle Quick Response Team (CQRT) members and Aapda Mitra volunteers, followed by the second session with School Focal Point Teachers (SFPTs) from the selected schools under Nagaon district. During the session, the District Project Officer, DDMA, Nagaon, presented detailed procedures for conducting the upcoming mock drill activities which is scheduled to be held on October 29 under the Great Assam School Shakeout Programme.

