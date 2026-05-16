Assam News

Career Orientation, Skill Focus Mark Bardaisikhla Festival at Tamulpur Degree College

The Tamulpur Degree College on Friday hosted a daylong event marking its 2nd annual Bardaisikhla Festival alongside a comprehensive career counselling and orientation session.
Tamulpur Degree College
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A CORRESPONDENT 

GORESWAR: The Tamulpur Degree College on Friday hosted a daylong event marking its 2nd annual Bardaisikhla Festival alongside a comprehensive career counselling and orientation session.

During the session on ‘Skill Development,’ Prof Anil Boro from the Department of Folklore at Guwahati University emphasized that the modern education system prioritized vocational expertize.

Assistant Professor Ganesh Barman spoke on the importance of career counselling in ensuring that graduates do not face unemployment.

Faruk Ahmed, District Project Officer of the Assam Skill Development Mission, reinforced the necessity of computer literacy and advised students to pursue modern courses like Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Also Read: Tamulpur Rising: Medical College Announced Amid CM’S Rapid Development Vision

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Tamulpur Degree College
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