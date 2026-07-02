CATC-67 Concludes with Intensive NCC Training and Leadership Development Programmes

A CORRESPONDENT

GOLAGHAT: The Combined Annual Training Camp (CATC-67) was conducted from June 20 to 29, bringing together 383 NCC cadets for ten days of intensive military training, personality development, leadership enhancement, and nation-building activities. The camp provided an excellent platform for cadets to develop discipline, confidence, teamwork, and a sense of responsibility.

To broaden the cadets' knowledge, several expert guest lectures were organised during the camp. Dr Gaurav Kr. Dutta from Assam Cancer Care Foundation delivered an awareness session on cancer prevention and early detection, while Dr Arpita Paul, SDMO, SKK Civil Hospital, conducted an informative lecture on girls' health and hygiene.

Disaster Management and Emergency Response training, a lecture on crime against women and women's safety, and a live fire-fighting demonstration were also held. As part of the educational programme, the cadets visited the Kalakshetra Museum, where they learned about Assam's rich cultural heritage, history, and traditions.

Also Read: SIVASAGAR: Gargaon College NCC Units Celebrate Five Years, Honour Outstanding Cadets