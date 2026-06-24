DIGBOI: Assam NCC promotes national integration at Arunachal’s Golden Pagoda

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DIGBOI: In a distinctive and symbolic initiative, the 26 Assam Battalion NCC, Digboi, celebrated the International Day of Yoga (IDY) 2026 at the iconic Golden Pagoda in Namsai district of Arunachal Pradesh, highlighting regional unity and carrying the observance beyond Assam’s territorial boundaries.

Held amidst the serene and spiritual surroundings of the Golden Pagoda, the programme was conducted in accordance with directives from higher headquarters and witnessed the participation of officers, permanent instructors, staff members, caretaker officers and nearly a hundred NCC cadets, making the event a vibrant display of collective commitment towards health, discipline, and holistic well-being.

Leading from the front, the Commanding Officer personally demonstrated various pranayama techniques, including Bhastrika, Kapalbhati, Bahya, Anulom-Vilom, Udgith, and Bhramari Pranayama. He highlighted the importance of yoga in maintaining physical fitness, mental well-being, emotional balance and overall resilience.

Addressing the participants, the Commanding Officer emphasised that yoga is much more than a physical exercise and should be embraced as a way of life.

Meanwhile, speaking to The Sentinel on Tuesday morning, Digboi Co-District Superintendent of Police Himangshu Gohain lauded the initiative and described it as a commendable effort to celebrate the occasion with a broader vision.

“The organisation has indeed made a unique effort not only to observe this significant day beyond the geographical boundaries of Assam but also to promote the spirit of national integration and regional unity,” Gohain said. “Such initiatives go beyond ceremonial observances and convey a powerful message of unity in diversity, which remains one of the cornerstones of our nation,” he added.

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