Cattle-carrying vehicle meets with accident in Jorhat; One bull dies, several injured

CORRESPONDENT

GAURISAGAR: A cattle-carrying Mahindra Bolero pickup bearing registration No AS 12 CC 5292, carrying nine bulls from the Sivasagar district towards Jorhat, lost control and overturned several times on the road divider at around 4:30 am today on the four-lane highway near Jhanji Hanhchara in the Jorhat district under the Bamunpukhuri police outpost.

In the accident one bull died on the spot and several others were injured. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene after the incident. Two occupants of the vehicle were also injured in the incident. The injured have been admitted to the hospital.

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