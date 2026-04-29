Jorhat meet focuses on flood preparedness and community feedback mechanism

A CORRESPONDENT

JORHAT: A district-level convening of local humanitarian organisations and civil society groups from Jorhat district was held on Community Feedback Mechanism (CFM) and Flood Preparedness at the office premises of North-East Affected Area Development Society (NEADS) at Dhekiakhowa.

The programme was organized by NEADS in collaboration with the State Inter Agency Group and Roots to Branches Foundation, with support from UNICEF Assam. The convening brought together representatives from civil society organizations, district authorities and local humanitarian actors to strengthen coordination ahead of the upcoming flood season.

The session began with a welcome address and context setting by Tirtha Prasad Saikia, who highlighted the importance of community-centered approaches in disaster preparedness and response, particularly in flood-prone areas of Jorhat.

A detailed session on the review of past flood responses, monsoon trends, and preparedness planning was delivered by Ronney Rajkumar, District Project Officer from the District Disaster Management Authority. He emphasized the need for improved coordination among stakeholders and timely preparedness measures. Insights on flood preparedness across pre-flood, during flood and post-flood phases were shared by Jaganath Agni Borah from SHEWA and Partha Sarathi Hazarika from Rudrakshi, drawing from their field-level experiences.

An orientation on strengthening Community Feedback Mechanism (CFM) systems for IAG Assam was facilitated by Tirtha Prasad Saikia, focusing on enhancing accountability, transparency and community engagement in humanitarian action.

The convening also included a group exercise on organization-wise CFM mapping, where participants identified key challenges, gaps and shared good practices from their respective interventions.

Several local organizations actively participated in the meeting, including SHEWA, Rudrakshi, Balipara Foundation, Aaranyak, Jhanjimukh Janajagoron Manch, Village Disaster Response Force and affected community representatives, along with other civil society actors.

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