Silchar installs 48 CCTV cameras, boosts night sanitation drive

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: In a major surveillance as well as sanitation drive, Silchar Municipal Corporation on Thursday installed 48 CCTV cameras across key parts of the city and launched new vehicles to streamline night cleaning and waste management. Municipal Commissioner Shristi Singh said that altogether 73 CCTV cameras would be set up in Silchar out of which 48 had been installed in the first phase. The initiative was carried out under a Corporate Social Responsibility venture with Federal Bank. Taking part in the function, Silchar MLA Dipayan Chakraborty said that during the present BJP government in the state, Silchar had been upgraded as a corporation and that since 2021, after he was elected as the local representative to the Assembly, more importance was put on common civic facilities. Cleaning tonnes of garbage in a systematic manner was a big challenge as there was a complete breakdown of the sanitation system during the Congress regime, Chakraborty said, adding that steps had been taken to tackle legacy waste by installing processing machines at the dumping ground. Two Material Recovery Facility machines are now operational to process and compact old waste which was later used for landfilling, he added. Shristi Singh on the other hand said that CCTV cameras would help improve public safety as these surveillance cameras would monitor important areas and support the police. A supervisor has also been appointed to monitor the system and the data would be shared with the police as and when required. Mohona Das TZ, Zonal Head of Federal Bank, also spoke in the programme.

Also Read: CM Sarma Reminds New Year Revellers of 24/7 CCTV Surveillance in Guwahati