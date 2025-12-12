Request for CCTVs Installation at hyper-sensitive polling stations in Haflong

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: Ahead of the upcoming 2026 Assam Legislative Assembly election, concerns of electoral malpractice have prompted a formal request to the District Commissioner (DC) and District Election Officer of Dima Hasao. A letter submitted on Thursday calls for the installation of CCTV/CC cameras at selected hyper-sensitive polling stations in the 113-Haflong (ST) Legislative Assembly Constituency.

The appeal highlights a history of proxy voting, intimidation, and even alleged overnight secret polling activities over the past 14–15 years in the region. These incidents have raised serious doubts about the ability of voters in these areas to participate freely and fairly.

Polling stations identified as hyper-sensitive include Disruraji LP School, Sontilla LP School, N Wari LP School, Choto Wapu LP School, and Samparidisa LP School. The letter notes that these centers are fully electrified, facilitating the operation of surveillance equipment without difficulty.

In addition to technology measures, the letter requests the deployment of sufficient security personnel at these sites to ensure a peaceful and transparent polling process.

