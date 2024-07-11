Ceiling Fan Falls on Students in Digboi School; Minor Injuries Reported

DIGBOI: Two school students of fourth standard sustained injuries after the classroom ceiling-fan fell on them during the school hours at Carmel School in Digboi on Wednesday afternoon.

One of them sustained injuries around the shoulder while the other one with minor injuries was put under observation for 24 hours. One of the relatives informed that one child was being rushed to Dibrugarh for immediate CT scan.

According to their guardians, the fault with the ceiling-fan was already brought into the notice of the school authority several times. “The school instead of fixing the snag turned a deaf ear towards our plea. Even the security personnel visited in the morning to oversee the condition of the classroom,” informed one of the guardians. Meanwhile, the principal of Apostolic Carmel, Digboi Salomi Lakra during her interaction with The Sentinel said that the snag was not within her knowledge, however, the ceiling of the classroom as a whole had been repaired recently.

“Had I known about the condition, I would have immediately fixed the issue,” said the principal.

However, referring the incident as the outcome of the gross negligence of the school authority, one of the pained guardians said the child had a narrow escape as the fan vertically above had fallen on the ground.

“Fortunately, sensing the possible hazard, the class teacher had already changed the sitting pattern in the classroom or else the outcome would have been fatal,” added a guardian.

Also Read: Eminent Surgeon Dr. Dina Nath Sarma Passes Away at 85

Also watch: