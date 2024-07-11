Eminent Surgeon Dr. Dina Nath Sarma Passes Away at 85

Jorhat: Dr. Dina Nath Sarma, an eminent surgeon with an illustrious career, passed away on July 8, at the age of 85. Born on May 1, 1939, in Kenduguri, Jorhat, Assam, he was a gold medalist from PGI, Chandigarh. Dr. Sarma served the central government health services in various capacities, including Regional Director of Health Services, and retired as Senior Chief Officer (Medical) in Calcutta. Dr. Sarma left behind his wife, four daughters, four grandchildren, and three sons-in-law. His legacy of medical excellence and public service will be fondly remembered.

