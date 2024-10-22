CEM Debolal Gorlosa Attends Workshop on Drafting Dimasa Customary Law & Practices in Haflong

OUR Correspondent

Haflong: Dima Hasao Autonomous Council Chief Executive Member Debolal Gorlosa attended a workshop on the Dimasa Customary Law & Practices at Cultural Institute Hall, Haflong. In the programme, many commentators have expressed their views regarding Dimasa’s customary law and practices and exchange notions.

A drafting committee was formed a couple of months ago with Ramesh Thaosen, ACS (retd.), as its chairman to work on the Dimasa Customary Law & Practices. Once the drafting of this framework is completed, it will be enacted into law, serving to preserve and protect Dimasa’s rich customary laws and practices for future generations.

In the workshop distinguished guests were present including DHAC chairman Mohet Hojai, ex-MLA BB Hagjer, Mauzadars, GBs, intellectuals and social activists from different places.

