DHAC CEM Debolal Gorlosa inaugurates Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) building at Basabari

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: Chief Executive Member (CEM) of Dima Hasao Autonomous Council (DHAC), Debolal Gorlosa, on Wednesday inaugurated the newly-constructed Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) building at Basabari, Kalachand near Maibang.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by Dima Hasao District BJP President and Vice-Chairman of the District Planning Board & MAC Dhriti Thaosen, DHAC Chairman Mohet Hojai, EM Donpainon Thaosen, MACs Ratan Jarambusa and Monjoy Langthasa, Kalachand CDC Chairman Pronen Haflongbar, BJP Maibang Mandal President Pronib Jidung, along with village headmen (GBs) and officials from the Education Department.

The project marks a major milestone for the Basabari-Kalachand region, which has been known for its strong educational aspirations.

Speaking on the occasion, CEM Gorlosa said that the new KGBV building underscored the commitment of the BJP-led council to improving access to quality education for girls and empowering women through better learning opportunities.

He added that the initiative would help young girls from remote and underprivileged areas gain access to formal education, paving the way for a more equitable and progressive society in the days ahead.

