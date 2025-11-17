NCHAC CEM Debolal Gorlosa releases Nepali MIL (Modern Indian Language) textbooks

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: In a significant step toward promoting linguistic diversity and inclusive education, Chief Executive Member of the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC), Debolal Gorlosa, on Sunday released a set of Nepali MIL (Modern Indian Language) textbooks for primary school students at a function held at Kasipur LP School in Dima Hasao.

The programme was organized by the Assam Nepali Sahitya Sabha, Dima Hasao district committee, with the aim of introducing Nepali language as a medium of instruction for early learners and strengthening cultural roots among the local Nepali-speaking community. Education Executive Member Donpainon Thaosen also graced the occasion as a guest of honour along with Dhriti Thaosen, BJP District President, MAC Projith Hojai, Promoth Sengyung, and others.

Speaking at the event, CEM Gorlosa lauded the Sabha’s initiative, terming it a milestone in the effort to preserve and promote regional languages. He assured continued support from the council for multilingual education under the New Education Policy (NEP) framework.

Thaosen, in his address, highlighted the importance of mother-tongue-based learning for holistic child development and urged educators to make the best use of the newly-introduced books in classrooms.

