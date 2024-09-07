Enactment of law for employment of local unemployed youths demanded by Lakhimpur district unit of AAYA

LAKHIMPUR: A citizens’ meeting was organized by Lakhimpur district unit of All Assam Unemployed Association (AAYA) on Friday in order to hold discussion over the current situation of the state and employment of the local unemployed youths. The meeting was held in the conference hall of the District Office of the Veterinary Department under the chairmanship of the AAUA central committee general secretary Jiban Rajkhowa. It was moderated by AAUA Lakhimpur district president Binod Das while general secretary Bhupen Sonowal explained the objective of the event wherein prominent social worker Uday Shankar Hazarika, Asom Unnati Sabha Lakhimpur district committee president Babul Chutia, Manab Adhikar Sangram Samiti secretary Raju Singh and other dignitaries were present. After holding detailed discussion over the designated issues, the meeting resolved to submit a memorandum to the Chief Minister to enact a law by holding an urgent Assembly Session with regard to employment of the local unemployed youths of the state. The meeting also took resolution to pressurize the district administration to ensure cent per cent employment of local unemployed youths in the private sector establishments and industries of Lakhimpur district. The meeting also decided to submit a memorandum to the District Commissioner of Lakhimpur to demand not to transfer land to non-Assamese people except indigenous persons.

