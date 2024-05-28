CEM of BTR Pramod Boro interacts with Frisbee Ultimate team ‘The Ant’, Rowmari in Chirang district

KOKRAJHAR: The Chief Executive Member (CEM) of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), Pramod Boro on Sunday visited the Frisbee Ultimate of ‘The Ant’, Rowmari in Chirang district and interacted with the team.

The ‘Frisbee Ultimate’ is a unique sport that builds self-discipline, agility, mindfulness, and promotes gender equality. The key element of Ultimate Frisbee is the Spirit of the Game (SOTG) which operates on five basic principles that includes good knowledge and application of the rules, safe play and spatial awareness, positive and respectful attitude towards teammates, fans, opponents, fair-mindedness and clear and calm communication.

‘The Ant’, an NGO has been working for social uplift and development. It engages with children and youths between 7-25 years of age for their physical, mental, emotional and social development. Absence of body contact during the game, the presence of players from both genders, absence of any referee, and the presence of two team captains, one for general score are other unique features of the game.

CEM Pramod Boro said he was happy to have interacted with the team of Frisbee Ultimate, Rowmari of Chirang district. He said the spirit of the game among the youths was very much important to keep physical fitness. Boro also visited the adjoining areas of Ultapani Forest areas to inspect the drought-affected areas and villagers. He was accompanied by EM of Forest Ranjit Basumatary and Nominated Member Madhab Chandra Chetry and senior government officials.

Also Read: Assam: Soni Thakur idol vandalized in Kokrajhar

Also Watch: