Senior citizen Sarada Kalita passes away, Dharapur–Khanamukh mourns

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: Sarada Kalita, a senior citizen and resident of Phukan Para at Khanamukh No. 1 passed away at his residence yesterday at around 10:30 a.m. due to age-related ailments. He was 93.

Late Sarada Kalita was widely known as a humble and gentle individual and was actively associated with various social, cultural and religious organizations in the greater Dharapur-Khanamukh area. He is survived by his wife, two sons, two daughters, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, a brother, nephews, nieces, and grandchildren, along with many relatives and well-wishers.

His last rites were performed this afternoon at the Khanamukh public cremation ground. His demise has cast a pall of gloom across the greater Dharapur-Khanamukh region.

