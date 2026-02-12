Centenarian freedom fighter Sachindra Deka passes away at 101

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: The demise of centenarian freedom fighter Sachindra Deka — the only surviving freedom fighter from the undivided Darrang district and President of the Undivided Darrang District Freedom Fighters Association — marks the end of an era in the history of Assam’s independence movement in the region.

He passed away at his residence in Dakkhin Chuburi village in the Sipajhar area of Darrang district on Tuesday night due to age-related ailments. He was 101.

Born on April 24, 1924, to humble rural farmer parents, Pona Ram Koch and Bhabuki Devi, in the same village, Sachindra Deka faced financial hardships that prevented him from completing his formal education. Despite these challenges, a deep sense of patriotism inspired him to join the freedom movement in 1942 during the Quit India Movement. He worked closely with prominent freedom fighters such as Pani Ram Das, Madhab Barua, and others, and skillfully evaded arrest by the British police throughout the struggle.

After India attained independence, the humble freedom fighter returned to his ancestral occupation as a farmer, choosing to lead a simple and grounded life. He also developed a close association with Sangeet Natak Akademi award recipient Lalit Chandra Nath Oja, the renowned exponent of Oja Pali — a traditional folk performance art integral to Darrangi culture. In recognition of his own expertise in Oja Pali, the Government of Assam awarded him an Artistes’ Pension.

Sachindra Deka is survived by his wife, Bileti Deka, their five sons, and several grandchildren. Following news of his passing, several dignitaries and mourners visited his residence to pay their respects. Among them were District Commissioner Pubali Gohain, Senior Superintendent of Police Hemanta Kumar Das, Co-District Commissioner of Sipajhar Papori Das, Circle Officer of Sipajhar Revenue Circle Reeti Moni Das, and Secretary of the Darrang District Freedom Fighters Association Dr. Binoy Ranjan Sarma, along with other office bearers. A large number of local residents also gathered to offer their condolences. The Armed Police of Darrang accorded the departed centenarian full state honors during his funeral rites, befitting his contributions to the nation’s freedom.

His death has been deeply mourned by the Secretary of Mangaldai Media Circle, Mayukh Goswami, the Darrang District Freedom Fighters Association, and various social organizations.

