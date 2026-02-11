Final voter list released in Darrang; Total electors stand at 7.17 Lakh

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: The final voter list for the three assembly constituencies under the Darrang election district — 49 Sipajhar, 50 Mangaldoi, and 51 Dalgaon — has been published, with a total of 7,17,540 voters. Among them, 3,63,852 are male voters, 3,53,671 are female voters, and 17 belong to the third gender.

Compared to the draft list published on 27 December, the final list shows a reduction of 19,776 voters in total.

Darrang District Election Officer and District Commissioner Pubali Gohain formally released the final voter list in a programme held at her conference hall, in the presence of representatives from recognized major political parties and journalists.

According to the final list, Dalgaon LAC has the highest number of voters at 3,15,284 (down from 3,18,326 in the draft list), Sipajhar LAC has 2,01,883 voters (down from 2,11,299), and Mangaldai LAC has the lowest number of voters at 2,00,373 (down from 2,07,691).

