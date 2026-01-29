Freedom fighter Dal Bir Singh Lohar remembered on 111th birth anniversary

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: Freedom fighter Dal Bir Singh Lohar was remembered at Jamugurihat on his 111th birth anniversary on Monday. The Muradol chapter of the All Assam Gorkha Biswakarma Samaj had organized the 111th birth anniversary of the legendary freedom fighter in association with Sonitpur district committee and other branch committees at Agripam, Jamugurihat. The daylong programme began with hoisting of the institutional flag which was followed by offering of floral tribute to the heartthrob, Zubeen Garg. The open session was held with Dilip Khati, President of the Muradol regional committee of the All Assam Gorkha Biswakarma Samaj, in the chair. Naduar MLA Padma Hazarika attended the open session as a chief guest. He announced a financial grant of two lakh rupees for construction of a community hall. The programme was attended by Karna Bahadur Singoure, President of the central committee, as a distinguished guest. The event was attended by Kailash Rasaily, Principal Secretary, Krishna Gajmer, Vice-President, Tinku Biswakarma, Legal Advisor, among others as guests.

