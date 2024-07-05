Centenary Celebration Honors Martyr Kanaklata Baruah in Lakhimpur with Cultural Programs and Commemorative Events

LAKHIMPUR: The Lakhimpur district committees of the All India Democratic Students’ Organization (AIDSO), All India Mohila Sanskritik Sangathan (AIMSS) and All India Democratic Youths’ Organization (AIDYO) organized a special event in connection with the centenary celebration of the birth anniversary of Veerangana Kanaklata Baruah, the martyr of the freedom movement. The event was organized at Bangalmara Tribal High School on Thursday.

The programmes of the event included symposia, drawing competitions and cultural programmes commemorating the martyr. The students performed patriotic songs, poems and dances at the cultural programme. The public meeting organized on the occasion, was chaired by Chimi Pathari, retired headmistress of Gohain Pukhuri ME School. AIDSO Lakhimpur District Committee secretary Bhaiti Chunkrang explained the objectives of the meeting. Chimi Pathari spoke about the life of Kanaklata Baruah and her role, sacrifice in freedom movement. AIMSS Lakhimpur District Committee convener Lily Doley, AIDYO Assam State Committee secretary Birinchi Kumar Pegu, AIDSO Assam State Committee vice-president Pallav Pegu and prominent social worker Anupam Chutia took part in the symposia. “The centenary celebration of the birth anniversary of martyr Kanaklata Baruah has brought new messages to our society. Her sacrifice still inspires today’s generations. As time goes by, we seem to have not found the country that martyr Kanaklata Baruah wanted. Billions of people in the country are still living in poverty. A handful of people have mountains of property. Society is divided into two classes. Therefore, the relevance of celebrating the birth centenary of martyr Kanaklata is essential to build a new society”, said Pallav Pegu, the vice-president of the Assam State Committee of AIDSO, in the meeting. In the event, prizes were given away to the winners of the drawing competition, organized in three categories.

