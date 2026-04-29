CEO Anurag Goel inspects counting centre, reviews Morigaon preparedness for May 4

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MORIGAON: Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Goel visited Morigaon district on Tuesday to assess preparedness for the upcoming exercise. He inspected the counting centre set up at Morigaon College and reviewed the overall arrangements in place.

During the visit, Goel examined the strong room and counting halls, taking stock of security measures and infrastructure. He directed officials to ensure that all arrangements are completed in strict adherence to the guidelines of the Election Commission. Emphasizing vigilance, he urged officials to maintain full compliance with all prescribed protocols during the counting process.

The Chief Electoral Officer was accompanied by District Commissioner and District Election Officer Anamika Tewari, Senior Superintendent of Police Prakash Sonowal, ADC Anusuya Sarma, DDC Orpha Baglary, and Election Officer Indrajit Das.

Meanwhile, the district administration has intensified preparations to ensure the smooth conduct of counting on May 4.

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