Ceremonial distribution of PMAY-G sanction letters held across Sonitpur

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: Along with the rest of the state, the ceremonial distribution of sanction letters under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Gramin (PMAY-G) for Sonitpur district was held on Tuesday across all five Legislative Assembly Constituencies of the district. At the LAC-level events, live streaming of the central programme from Boko, Kamrup, graced by Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, was arranged. The Chief Minister inaugurated the statewide distribution of sanction letters for houses under PMAY-G to over 3.25 lakh families across Assam.

In Sonitpur district, the distribution ceremonies were graced by Cabinet Minister and MLA of Dhekiajuli Ashok Singhal, MLA of Barchalla Ganesh Kumar Limbu, MLA of Tezpur Prithiraj Rava, MLA of Rangapara Krishna Kamal Tanti, accompanied by President of Sonitpur Zilla Parishad Manisha Upadhyay, and MLA of Naduar Padma Hazarika in their respective LACs.

