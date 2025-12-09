House Sanction Letters Distributed to 1,339 Beneficiaries under PMAY-G in Bongaigaon

Moreover, the event was part of the local distribution subsequent to the state-level launch of the PMAY-G sanction rollout, inaugurated earlier by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at a public gathering in Boko. The Chief Minister mentioned that the government was committed to expanding housing benefits to every deserving household in rural Assam.

Several key officials and community leaders attended today's event at Tapattary, including the Executive Officer of the Bongaigaon Zilla Parishad, the Executive Engineer, Tapattary Zilla Parishad Member Keramat Ali, President of the Tapattary Anchalik Panchayat Rajib Ali, Block Development Officer Archana Das, and social worker Makibul Islam Mazumda. Each one of them spoke to the gathering about the significance of the PMAY-G scheme in uplifting rural families and strengthening grassroots development.

The distribution program was closed with a unified call for continued collaboration to secure the timely construction and delivery of homes to all beneficiaries.