Ceremonial welcome of Jatinga migratory birds marks World Tourism Day

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: In a colourful and symbolic event, the ceremonial welcome of the world-famous Jatinga migratory birds was held on Saturday, coinciding with the celebration of World Tourism Day at the Jatinga Festival site. The occasion drew enthusiastic participation from locals, nature lovers, and cultural performers, who came together to highlight the natural beauty of Dima Hasao and its importance in eco-tourism.

The programme was graced by Donpainon Thaosen, Executive Member of the Dima Hasao Autonomous Council (DHAC), who attended as the chief guest. In his address, Thaosen praised the uniqueness of Jatinga as a natural habitat that attracts global attention, noting that the migratory birds have become a symbol of the district’s identity. He also stressed the importance of balancing tourism with conservation to preserve Jatinga’s ecological heritage for future generations.

The ceremonial welcome featured traditional and cultural performances, reflecting the harmonious bond between communities and nature. The event also included awareness messages on the protection of migratory species and the promotion of responsible tourism practices.

Organizers emphasized that celebrating World Tourism Day at Jatinga underscores the district’s potential to become a leading eco-tourism destination in Northeast India. With the arrival of migratory birds beginning around this season, the ceremony marked not only a cultural celebration but also an invitation to visitors and researchers from across the globe.

