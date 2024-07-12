CGDA Devika Raghuvanshi Enhances Defence Coordination, Inaugurates New Area Accounts Office in Jorhat

Dinjan: Enhancing synergy between various verticals of defence, Devika Raghuvanshi, IDAS, Controller General of Defence Accounts (CGDA), visited Dinjan Military Station on July 10, 2024.

According to the Public Relations Officer (PRO), Guwahati, “CGDA inaugurated a new Area Accounts Office at Jorhat (within the jurisdiction of the Controller of Defence Accounts (CDA) Guwahati) on July 9.”

The new area office will significantly enhance the efficiency and support for units and formations located in Upper Assam, Nagaland, and Arunachal Pradesh. Ambarish Barman, IDAS, CDA Guwahati, and other senior military officials were also present during the inauguration

During her visit to the Dinjan Military Station, Devika Raghuvanshi, IDAS, interacted with the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Dao Division. This interaction underscores the importance of collaboration between the Defence Accounts Department and military formations. (ANI)

