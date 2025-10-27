Change of guard as Hemanta Kumar Das takes charge as new Darrang SSP

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: The 28th Senior Superintendent of Police of Darrang, Prakash Sonowal, of Assam Police Service, 2004 batch, after rendering his service in Darrang district for a tenure of two years and six months has relinquished his charge here on Sunday evening. He will assume the charge of the Senior Superintendent of Police of Morigaon on Sunday night. All ranks of the district police officials earlier accorded him a rousing farewell. Meanwhile, Senior Superintendent of Police Hemanta Kumar Das of Assam Police Service, 1997 batch, has assumed his charge as the 29th Senior Superintendent of Police of Darrang district on Sunday evening.

