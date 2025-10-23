Assam Police Identifies Suspect in Kokrajhar Railway Track Explosion

Guwahati Assam authorities have identified a suspect in connection with the suspected IED explosion. The incident caused significant damage to the railway tracks near Kokrajhar Railway Station. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed the development on the sidelines of the Mahila Udyomita Scheme distribution programme in Bongaigaon.

The incident took place early Thursday when a locomotive pilot reported destruction roughly five kilometres from the station. The blast took place along the Salakati–Kokrajhar route. The explosion left nearly two feet of track demolished, scattering debris over the area.

“The individual identified has prior complaints registered in Assam and Jharkhand,” Sarma stated, adding that investigators are probing whether the suspect has any affiliations with organised groups.

Rail services have since resumed after the prompt restoration of the damaged tracks. Forensic teams and intelligence agencies continue to collect technical evidence and pursue leads. The Director General of Police confirmed that a thorough investigation is ongoing.

Authorities have strengthened security measures in the region and assured the public that those responsible for the sabotage will face justice.