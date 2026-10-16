Charaideo and Bajali Achieve 'Surakshit' Status in Assam's Fight Against HIV

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Charaideo and Bajali have achieved 'Surakshit' status under the Mobilization for AIDS Suraksha (MAS) initiative, while 13 other districts in Assam have attained 'Saksham' status, marking progress towards national HIV prevention and treatment targets by December 1, 2026.

The achievements were announced at a workshop organised by the Assam State AIDS Control Society (ASACS) under the guidance of the National AIDS Control Organization (NACO) in Guwahati on Tuesday.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Ashok Singhal expressed concern over the rise in injecting drug users in Assam, which he said had contributed to increasing HIV cases. He stressed the need to identify people unaware of their HIV status, expand testing and strengthen prevention efforts, particularly among high-risk groups. He also called for greater youth participation in awareness programmes.

ASACS Project Director Dr Indranoshee Das said the workshop would help assess progress, address challenges and improve district-level coordination. NACO Deputy Director Dr Saiprasad Bhavsar expressed hope that all districts would achieve 'Surakshit' status by December 1, 2026.

Besides Charaideo and Bajali, the districts recognised with 'Saksham' status were Baksa, Biswanath, Cachar, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dima Hasao, Goalpara, Kamrup Metro, Karbi Anglong, Majuli, Sonitpur, Sribhumi and Udalguri.

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