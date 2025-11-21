Charaideo: Major Fire Breaks Out in Sapekhati’s 1 No. Kathia Khund Village

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: A massive fire broke out at the residence of Indra Gogoi in Sapekhati’s 1 No. Kathia Khund village of Charaideo on Thursday. The fire, believed to have originated from a cooking fire, engulfed the kitchen and reduced it to ashes. The swift action of locals prevented the fire from spreading, but not before it destroyed property worth lakhs of rupees. The incident has left the family in a state of distress, with their kitchen and belongings destroyed.

Also Read: Major Mishap Averted as Fire Breaks Out in Garib Rath Express Near Sirhind