Major Mishap Averted as Fire Breaks Out in Garib Rath Express Near Sirhind

New Delhi: A major tragedy was narrowly avoided near Sirhind railway station in Punjab after a fire broke out on the Garib Rath Express travelling from Amritsar to Saharsa on 18 October. The incident occurred just half a kilometer before Ambala, prompting an immediate halt of the train once smoke was detected from one of the coaches.

Firefighters and railway staff acted swiftly to bring the blaze under control, preventing what could have been a catastrophic accident. According to Sirhind GRP Station House Officer Ratan Lal, all passengers were safely evacuated, and no injuries or fatalities were reported.

Preliminary reports indicate that three coaches suffered damage due to the fire. Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the incident.

Railway officials commended the prompt actions of the onboard staff and emergency responders, noting that their quick coordination ensured the safety of hundreds of passengers.