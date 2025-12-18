Charan Boro announces Rs 22 lakh projects for Orang Community Health Centre

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: A special executive meeting of the Management Committee of the Orang Community Health Centre (CHC) under the 47 No. Mazbat Legislative Assembly Constituency of Udalguri district was held on Tuesday, focusing on strengthening healthcare infrastructure and services in the region. The meeting was chaired by local MLA and Assam’s Transport Minister Charan Boro, who presides over the management committee of the health centre. The objectives of the meeting were outlined by BPM Bharjil Sharma at the outset.

During the session, members conducted a detailed review of the existing challenges and infrastructural gaps at the Orang CHC. Benudhar Adhikari, President of the Orang VCDC and a member of the management committee, highlighted several pressing issues affecting the smooth functioning of the health centre.

Addressing the concerns, Minister Charan Boro announced the approval of development schemes worth Rs 22 lakh. Of this, Rs 16 lakh has been sanctioned for key infrastructure improvements, including the installation of a safe drinking water supply system, solar lighting facilities, and the repair of resting rooms for medical officers.

In addition, the committee resolved to purchase a mopping machine and to establish a modern bio-medical waste disposal system to ensure better hygiene and compliance with healthcare standards.

