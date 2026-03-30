Chatia college hosts 3rd inter-college debate on NEP 2020 and Indian Knowledge Systems

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: The 3rd annual inter-college debate competition on the topic ‘Inclusion of Indian knowledge in NEP 2020 has positively changed the direction of Indian education’, convened by the debate branch of the Chatia College students’ union under the guidance of the teachers in charge Dr Anushree Adhikari and Dr Surajit Saikia and secretary Karishma Raba, was held at the auditorium of Chatia College on Friday.

The debate competition was formally inaugurated by Smritirekha Hazarika, managing editor of Kanyaka Live, in the august presence of Ganesh Pathak, president of the governing body; Dr Swapan Kumar Kalita; and other dignitaries.

Students from Dr BKB College, North Lakhimpur University, Madhabdev University, Rangapara College, Darrang College, Chaiduar College, Tezpur University and Chatia College participated in the debate competition.

Dr Tuntun Bora, assistant professor of Behali Degree College; Dr Dipjyoti Bhuyan, assistant professor of THB College; and Dipak Koirala, Chatia Sr. HSS graced the intercollege debate competition as judges.

Dr Anjal Baruah served as the chairman of the competition and attended the event. Sudipta Saikia of Tezpur University, Bastab Gogoi of Darrang College and Samiran Deuri of Rangapara College were declared first, second and third at the end of the competition. The winners were awarded a cash amount as prize money along with a citation and trophies.

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