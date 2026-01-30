Cheques distributed under Chief Minister’s Women Entrepreneurship Scheme

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: A cheque distribution programme under the Chief Minister's Women Entrepreneurship Scheme was held at Fakiragram in Kokrajhar. Under the scheme, cheques of Rs 10,000 per eligible person were distributed to 24,984 beneficiaries belonging to self-help groups.

The cheque distribution programme was organized at the old market Playground in Fakiragram, Kokrajhar, and was attended by Assam Cabinet Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah and BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary.

Speaking on the occasion, BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary expressed hope that the objective with which the Chief Minister had launched the scheme would be successfully achieved. He said that the Chief Minister had been working for people of all communities. He further stated that in the 2026 election, the NDA would form the government again, and that Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma would continue as the Chief Minister.

Responding to a question from journalists, Mohilary commented that the reports claiming his wife would contest the election were created by the media.

Meanwhile, regarding the tense situation over the Special Revision (SR) in the BTC area, a discussion was to be held on Thursday with the commissioners of the five BTC districts in the presence of Cabinet Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah. Hagrama Mohilary expressed confidence that the issues related to SR would be resolved.

Among others present at Thursday's programme were BTC Executive Members Prakash Basumatary and Mrityunjay Narzary, District Commissioner Pankaj Chakravarty, BTC councillors Karmeshwar Ray, Dhaneswar Gayary, Entaz Ali, Ejamul Haque, and several other dignitaries.

