Cheques of financial assistance distributed under CM’s special medical scheme

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: Cheques of financial assistance worth nearly six lakh rupees under CM’s special medical scheme were distributed to a total of 91 patients suffering from critical illnesses including cancer survivors under Mangaldai LAC. In this connection, a cheque distribution function was organized on Thursday here at the office campus of Mangaldai Legislator Basanta Das where he along with Darrang Zilla Parishad member Anita Rajbongshi, senior journalist Mayukh Goswami, and other guests ceremonially handed over the cheques to the beneficiaries. So far, during the current financial year, Legislator Basanta Das has extended financial help of Rs 31 lakh to more than 500 patients of his assembly segment.

