Chief Minister announces Rs 50 crore for preservation of heritage of Darrang kings

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma taking part in the Bir Chilarai Divas at Mangaldai on Sunday announced a grant of Rs 50 crore for preserving the heritage of the Darrang kings and restoring the royal legacy by developing it into a centre of tourism. He directed the Darrang district administration and the Public Works Department to take up the project immediately.

Chief Minister Dr Sarma attended the celebrations marking the 516th Bir Chilarai Divas at Pipora Dokan near here in Darrang district. The programme was organized by the Directorate of Cultural Affairs, Government of Assam, in association with the Darrang district administration, the Koch-Rajbongshi Development Council, and All Assam Koch-Rajbongshi Sanmilani.

On the occasion, the chief minister unveiled the statue of Maharaja Krishna Narayan of the Darrang Koch kingdom and virtually inaugurated Chilarai Bhavans constructed at Mangaldai and Golaghat. The chief minister on the occasion also paid rich tributes to Mahabir Chilarai on behalf of the people of Assam.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Dr Sarma said that Mahabir Chilarai was not merely a brave military commander but a key architect of Assam who ushered in a golden chapter in the state’s history and that the model he established in language, literature, culture, spirituality, and social reform remained an invaluable legacy. He also said that Chilarai’s exceptional scholarship, pursuit of knowledge and patronage of the arts gave a new dimension to Assam’s social life, and that the legacy of the Koch Empire continued to shine through his achievements.

Describing Mahabir Chilarai and Lachit Barphukan as enduring symbols of inspiration, Dr Sarma said that the Assamese community must draw strength from their courage and valour. He expressed concern that aggressive encroachment had pushed the Assamese community towards an identity crisis, stating that it has become a minority in areas once ruled by Chilarai and Naranarayan. He also said that Koch-Rajbongshis in undivided Goalpara district were struggling to protect their identity, while large parts of the erstwhile Koch kingdom had been encroached upon by immigrants from Bangladesh.

He said that although the State Government had worked relentlessly over the past five years to reclaim lost identity, this struggle could not be fought by the government alone. Urging people to take leadership of the movement, he said that the Garukhuti land reclamation drive was only a beginning and the effort must continue until the entire Naranarayan-Chilarai legacy was restored. He expressed hope that the ideals of Mahabir Chilarai would continue to inspire the community to overcome present challenges.

He also announced allotment of land and construction of an office for the All Assam Koch-Rajbongshi Sanmilani at Amingaon.

Also Read: Chief Minister launches distribution of seed capital under MMUA in Goalpara West