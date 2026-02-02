Chief Minister launches distribution of seed capital under MMUA in Goalpara West

A CORRESPONDENT

GOALPARA: Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday launched the distribution of seed capital cheques under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan (MMUA) in Goalpara West Legislative Assembly Constituency at a public meeting held at Agia Balijana Bihu Field in Goalpara district.

A total of 24,478 women beneficiaries in the constituency received cheques of Rs 10,000 each as the first instalment under the scheme. With this, entrepreneurship capital has now been extended to 25,52,942 women across 103 Assembly constituencies in the state.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister virtually laid the foundation stone of the West Goalpara Co-District Commissioner’s office and inaugurated a swimming pool and a cricket pavilion at DN Singha Stadium in Goalpara.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Sarma extended greetings on the occasion of Maghi Purnima and recalled the birth of Koch–Kamata General and symbol of Assamese valour, Bir Chilarai, on Maghi Purnima in 1510 AD. He said that Chilarai’s extraordinary bravery elevated him from a general to a legendary warrior. He noted that under the patronage of King Naranarayan and Mahabir Chilarai, Srimanta Sankardeva carried out several seminal works, including the creation of the famed Vrindavani Bastra. He added that the Kamakhya temple was also rebuilt during their reign, describing the period as a golden era for Assamese language, literature, and identity. The Chief Minister paid homage to Mahabir Chilarai on the occasion of Maghi Purnima and Chilarai Divas.

Referring to the Women Entrepreneurship Mission, Dr Sarma said every woman was a motherly embodiment of the divine and that it was a privilege for him to witness nearly 24,000 women together on his birthday. He said that nearly 26 lakh women have already received entrepreneurship capital under the mission, which aims to cover 32 lakh women across the state. He noted that women in West Goalpara alone would receive Rs 24 crore under the scheme and said that no previous government had implemented such a comprehensive women-centric programme. He added that when women were given due respect and opportunities, poverty, distress, and crime declined, leading to steady social progress.

The chief minister informed that 3,607 women in West Goalpara had already become ‘lakhpati baideus’ and cited examples of 20 such women from different villages in the constituency, noting that their annual incomes range between Rs 1.41 lakh and Rs 2.39 lakh.

He said that 26,000 beneficiaries in West Goalpara were currently covered under the Orunodoi scheme and announced that 2,000 more women would be added, directing the District Commissioner to take immediate steps.

Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council Chief Executive Member Tankeswar Rabha, Goalpara Zilla Parishad President Mahanta Rabha, Assam Financial Corporation Chairman Rupam Goswami, and others were also present in the programme.

