Chief Minister distributes MMUA cheques to 36,873 beneficiaries in Golaghat

A CORRESPONDENT

GOLAGHAT: To empower women and boost overall development, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma distributed cheques worth Rs 10,000 each to 36,873 women beneficiaries under the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan (MMUA) on Thursday at Samannashetra in Golaghat town, promoting entrepreneurship and self-reliance. The CM also inaugurated projects worth Rs 313 crore, including the Padumoni-Rangajan road (Rs 106 crore), Golaghat-Merapani road (Rs 104 crore), Government Model Degree College (Rs 35 crore), new buildings for Bezbarua and Balijan higher secondary schools (Rs 8 crore and Rs 7 crore), and Open Stage in Golaghat (Rs 4 crore).

