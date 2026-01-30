Chief Minister hands over MMUA cheques to women beneficiaries in Jorhat

A CORRESPONDENT

JORHAT: Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday distributed cheques of Rs 10,000 to Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyaan (MMUA) beneficiaries in a programme at the Jorhat Institute of Science and Technology (JIST) in Teok constituency. The CM announced that 36,309 women of the Teok assembly constituency in Jorhat district had benefited from the MMUA scheme.

He said that the scheme was not only to empower women by giving them a boost to become ‘Lakhpati Baideos’ through various enterprises which they could start with the money, but that it was also seen that this empowerment in the past five years had resulted in the decrease of domestic violence against women as well as respect accorded to them in the family.

“You all have left home early today morning without cooking lunch but have you faced harsh words or violence from your husband or any other family member,” he asked.

“Likewise,” he continued, “The Orunodoi scheme in which Rs 1,250 is deposited in the accounts of women on the 10th of every month, might be a small amount, but had we given the money to the men, the women would still be languishing behind.” Dr Sarma stated that 74 lakh women had benefited in Assam under the Orunodoi scheme. He further announced that in Teok more than 2,000 beneficiaries who had been left out earlier had been added on Thursday.

Also Read: Golaghat district administration distributes Chief Minister’s gifts to journalists