Comprehensive preparations underway for elections in Karimganj

Karimganj: A total of 24 candidates slated to contest the 07-Karimganj HPC seat in the upcoming Parliamentary Election of 2024. After scrutiny, only 1 candidate has been deemed ineligible to participate out of the total 25 candidates who have filled nomination papers. Out of the total eligible candidates, 18 are contesting as independent candidates, 3 are representing recognized National and State Political Parties namely BJP, AIUDF and INC, and 3 candidates of registered political parties (other than recognized National and State Political Parties) are actively involved in the electoral process. The electoral constituency has a total of approximately 9,35,893 voters among them 475,394 are male and 460,499 are female voters, to cast their votes on April 26 in the 2nd phase of poll.

In preparation for the Lok Sabha Election, Returning Officer & District Commissioner, Mridul Yadav, IAS, has devised a comprehensive master plan, mobilizing officers and officials across various election cells. He has urged upon the public to utilize various ECI Information and Communication Technology Applications for the upcoming election. These applications include: c-VIGIL for reporting violations of the Model Code of Conduct, Suvidha for obtaining online permissions related to election matters, NGSP for registering complaints related to elections, non-elections, and other issues.

The election will oversee the management of 11 polling stations to be run by women, along with 11 model polling stations. Additionally, webcasting will be implemented in 581 out of 1058 polling stations in the Karimganj election district.

The training for polling personal has already been conducted, along with training to the women polling officials. A 24-hour operational Election Control Room and Grievance Cell have been established at the Karimganj Election District HQ with toll free number 1950. The phone number for the Election Control Room is 03843-265144 and the Police Control Room can be reached at 7002080539, while WhatsApp number is 8099662275 and Landline number is 03843-266101 along with an E-Mail ID: aspcrime-kxj@assampolic.gov.in. Additionally, a complaint box has also been placed in 7 police stations of the district to felicitate hassel free submission or dropping of complaints in these boxes.

Concurrently, the SVEEP Cell is actively engaged in encouraging voter turnout to fortify democracy and voter interest. This includes conducting awareness campaigns and other activities to encourage young and first time voters as well. Meanwhile, the General Observer Aditya Kumar Anand, IAS along with the District Election Officer Mridul Yadav,IAS jointly unveiled a mascot named ‘Kopi’- a rare spectacled Langur found locally in its reserve forest to make the electioneering more popular among the populace, stated a press release.

