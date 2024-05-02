INDIA has nobody for PM post: Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma

KOKRAJHAR: A huge election campaign for the UPPL candidate supported by NDA, Joyanta Basumatary was held Dotma HS School field on Wednesday where several thousands of people from all communities thronged to witness the rally.

In his speech in the huge gathering, Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma said there was no Lotus in Kokrajhar but Tractor exists here which means that Lotus is Tractor and Tractor is Lotus. “We must ensure that Narendra Modi would be the next Prime Minister of the country for the 3rd consecutive term and thus the countrymen are going to cast their votes to NDA. We must realize that supporting NDA means to make Modi the Prime Minister of the country but in INDIA there is nobody for the post of Prime Minister.” He also said the plaugh kit (BPF’s symbol) had become useless and it is neither in Kokrajhar nor Dispur and Delhi and thus there is no valid meaning to support to them.

BTC witnessed peace and security after Pramod Boro became CEM of BTC as he has brought all the militants back home and restored the peaceful atmosphere in the region, he said adding that over 4,000 militants have returned home and made an end of gun culture, killings and violence. The time of seeking votes at gun point has also gone, he said adding that the politics of distributing thread, blanket, lungi and umbrella is no more. He assured Orunodoi scheme to all families in Dotma. He also assured jobs to 1 lakh youths without any peny and 50,000 more jobs this year itself. Interview for 3rd and 4th grade for another 50,000 youths would be taken by September and October next to reduce the burden of 10 lakh unemployed youths in the state. He also ensured financial assistance to youths who are not getting government job to open business for livelihood.

Rs.10,000 to each woman would be given after election under Lakhpati Baideo scheme, which would be increased to Rs. 25,000 to every beneficiary, he said adding that the students will also be given monetary support, those who have not got PMAY houses, the geo tagging for PMAY houses would be made by themselves (beneficiaries) so that no one could act fraudulently.

The meeting was also addressed by ministers UG Brahma and Ashok Singhal and CEM of BTC and the president of the UPPL Pramod Boro.

