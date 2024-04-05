Lok Sabha election: 24-hour active control room set up in Morigaon district

JAGIROAD: The Income Tax Department’s Control Room is being operational 24/7 in Morigaon election district, providing a platform for reporting any suspicious transactions related to the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. Citizens are encouraged to reach out to the Rapid Response Teams with any concerns regarding potential voter bribery incidents. The contact number of the District Nodal Officer of this Quick Response Team in Morigaon Election District is 9401991559. The toll free number for filing complaints is 18003453596 and the state level WhatsApp number is 9531460373. Complaints can also be submitted via email to assamls@gmail.com.

