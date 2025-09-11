Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma reviews preparations in Numaligarh ahead of PM’s visit

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit on September 14 to inaugurate Assam Bio-Refinery Pvt. Ltd., established near Numaligarh Refinery, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday arrived at the refinery to review the preparations. The Chief Minister inspected the temporary helipad built at Rajabari, and then visited the Bio-Refinery site for an on-ground review. He also inspected the grand pandal being prepared for the Prime Minister’s public meeting and later took part in a review meeting.

Accompanying the Chief Minister were BJP State President Dilip Saikia, ministers Ajanta Neog and Atul Bora, along with MLAs Biswajit Phukan and Mrinal Saikia.

Constructed at an investment of around Rs 5,000 crore, the bio-refinery will help India save a significant amount of foreign exchange, as at present a large share of it is spent on importing crude oil. By blending ethanol with petrol, this expenditure can be reduced by about 20%.

The Chief Minister also announced that Kaziranga National Park will remain open for tourists during the Puja holidays, ensuring visitors can enjoy the park during the festive season. Meanwhile, the roads leading to Numaligarh Refinery are being beautified and prepared for the Prime Minister’s visit.

