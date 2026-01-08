Pubali Gohain assumes charge as 33rd District Commissioner of Darrang

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: Pubali Gohain, a lady officer of Assam Civil Service (1993), took charge as the 33rd District Commissioner of Darrang district on Wednesday. She formally took over from the outgoing District Commissioner, Parag Kumar Kakaty, at the District Commissioner’s Office, Mangaldai.

Prior to her present assignment, Pubali Gohain served as Secretary to the Government of Assam, Home & Political Department, and also held the additional charge of Inspector General of Prisons, Assam.

The outgoing District Commissioner, Parag Kumar Kakaty, after rendering his service for more than one year in office here, has been transferred and posted as the District Commissioner of Golaghat district.

