Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma arranges heart surgery for child from Bokakhat

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: A child from Kalakhowa in Bokakhat has had a hole in his heart from birth. Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma has stepped forward to arrange a heart surgery for him. During his recent visit to Bokakhat, the Chief Minister met the child along with his parents and arranged for his treatment at a hospital in Bengaluru. The mother and the family have expressed their gratitude to the Chief Minister for keeping his promise. The child, along with the mother, will be taken to Bengaluru on January 19 for treatment.

