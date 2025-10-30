Congress Averse to Big Investment in Assam: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the Congress is averse to big industrial investment in Assam so as to make the youth of the state render jobless and choose to enrol themselves in the ULFA.

Speaking to the media here today, the Chief Minister said that Congress leader Priyank Kharge questioned the rationale behind establishing the semiconductor plant in Assam that lacks skilled human resources. “Even APCC president Gaurav Gogoi endorsed Kharge’s comment instead of opposing it. This implies that Gogoi also doesn’t want big private investment in Assam, where Assamese youth can get jobs,” he said.

The chief minister said that at a time when the semiconductor plant has changed the industrial scenario in the state after the tea industry, making such comments will only spell disaster for the state’s economy. “States like Karnataka have huge industries. Why do such states need more industries, depriving other states that have no such big private investments? If big industries don’t invest in Assam, what will happen to the Assamese youth? They will opt for joining the ULFA. Does the Congress want to invite such a situation in Assam again?” he said.

The chief minister said, “The Congress doesn’t want big industries to invest in Assam. They sing the Bangladesh National Anthem in their meetings. Their leader tours Pakistan. The Congress’ ecosystem seems to be in sync with the age-old conspiracy to make Assam a part of greater Bangladesh.”

Meanwhile, the Assam government on Wednesday ordered a probe after a video purportedly showing a senior Congress leader singing Bangladesh’s national anthem, ‘Amar Sonar Bangla, ami tumai bhalobasi’, during a party meeting in the Sribhumi district went viral, triggering a political controversy in the state. The incident occurred on October 27 during a Congress Seva Dal meeting at Indira Bhavan, the party’s district office in Sribhumi.

APCC president Gaurav Gogoi defended the leader, accusing the BJP of attempting to divert public attention through manufactured controversies. He said, “The song reflects Bengali cultural pride. The BJP has consistently disrespected the Bengali language and culture.” The Chief Minister said that singing the national anthem of another country goes against national integrity. “We’ve asked the police to take proper action as per law,” he said.

Also Read: Dima Hasao Congress Committee condemns CEM Debolal Gorlosa