Assam : Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Seeks Divine Blessings at Khring Khring Baithou Devo Mandir

Guwahati : In a spiritually uplifting visit, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma offered prayers and performed sacred rituals at the revered Khring Khring Baithou Devo in Sadiya,Borpathar. Accompanied by MP Pradan Baruah and MLAs Sanjay Kisan, Bolin Chetia, and Rupesh Gowala, the Chief Minister joined the Sonowal Kachari community in a vibrant celebration of faith and culture.
Welcomed with the melodious rhythms of Gayan-Bayan and traditional rituals, the Chief Minister dressed in national attire proceeded to ring the temple bell, symbolising blessings and harmony.
Expressing deep reverence for the community’s rich heritage, Dr Sarma assured that the government remains committed to advancing the holistic development of the Sonowal Kachari people. His visit reflected not only devotion and cultural pride but also a renewed pledge to preserve Assam’s diverse traditions while empowering its indigenous communities towards a brighter future.