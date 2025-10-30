Assam : Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Seeks Divine Blessings at Khring Khring Baithou Devo Mandir

Welcomed with the melodious rhythms of Gayan-Bayan and traditional rituals, the Chief Minister dressed in national attire proceeded to ring the temple bell, symbolising blessings and harmony.

Expressing deep reverence for the community’s rich heritage, Dr Sarma assured that the government remains committed to advancing the holistic development of the Sonowal Kachari people. His visit reflected not only devotion and cultural pride but also a renewed pledge to preserve Assam’s diverse traditions while empowering its indigenous communities towards a brighter future.