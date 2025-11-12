Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma distributes cheques to women entrepreneurs in Dhubri 

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DHUBRI: Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma distributed cheques under the Chief Minister’s Women Entrepreneurship Scheme in Dhubri district on Monday. The cheque distribution programme was held at the playground of Halakura Higher Secondary School in Golokganj wherein cheques were distributed to around 23,000 women.

The Chief Minister ceremonially handed over cheques to 10 women as part of the Women Entrepreneurship Scheme while the rest of the women entrepreneurs received the amount in their bank accounts, with each woman receiving Rs 10,000.

Empowering about 23,000 women belonging to self-help groups under the Golokganj cluster, this financial assistance would help them to do any kind of business and trade and become self-reliant, the Chief Minister said in his speech. Besides this, each woman received the invitation letter bearing the Chief Minister’s signature, along with Rs 100 each as travel allowance.

Dhubri district Guardian Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass, former BJP Legislator of Golokganj Aswani Roy Sarkar, Chairman of Dhubri Municipal Board Dr Debamoy Sanyal, and a host of senior party office bearers shared the dais with the Chief Minister.

